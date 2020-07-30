Better Business Bureau issue warning over scams involving “mystery seeds”

You may have heard of people getting a mysterious packet of seeds in the mail. The Better Business Bureau tells us how scammers are taking advantage of your name to boost your sales.

The Better Business Bureau is calling them mystery seeds. People get a packet of seeds in the mail they never ordered, with no return address.

The seeds may be connected to a scheme called a “brushing scam.” These are scams where people get random items in the mail that they never ordered. This typically starts with a third party seller on Amazon, who buys their own product and sends it to you.

“This helps not only boost their sales, but once it is delivered to you, that seller then posts a fake positive review about how great their product is.” said Pamela Marlowe.

Scammers may be sending seeds because they are lightweight and cheap to mail. Don’t touch or open them. Whatever you do, don’t plan them. Instead, report it to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“They should check their online accounts for where they buy, just in case that seller did hack their account and using their own financial information and addresses. Typically, it’s really easy to find someone’s address online.” Marlowe said.

Besides possibly being a scam, florists say there is a long list of reasons why you shouldn’t plant the seeds.

“You don’t know the intention behind this. It is probably not good. Even if it’s just benign, its not going to be good. It could be an invasive services, it could be a poisonous species, it could be both. You might think ‘I’ll grow it and see what it is,’ but it might affect your pets, it might take over your yard, it’s just really not a good idea in any way.” said Shelly Kupfer, Gerlach’s Garden and Floral.