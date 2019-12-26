Better Business Bureau tips for smooth, stress-free gift returns

The rush to return unwanted gifts will begin today with an estimated 65% of consumers will head to various brick-and-mortar stores during the next few weeks to complete returns. Mailed returns are projected to peak on January 2nd, which is a day that UPS refers to as “National Returns Day”, this according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is offering these gift-return tips for a stress-free return process:

Know the timetable allowed for a return: Don’t delay in returning an item, but know return lines may be lengthy in the days following Christmas. Retailers have varying timetables for returns and exchanges.

Keep original packaging: Stores may require products be returned unused or in original purchase condition. Restocking fees may apply for big-ticket items or electronics that have been opened.

Take the receipt: Having a receipt typically improves your chances of getting a full refund/credit. Include gift receipts with all of your gifts, helping to facilitate the return/exchange process for the gift receiver. If you are returning or exchanging a gift that you bought, make sure you bring the credit card used to make that purchase in case you don’t have the receipt.

Have ID on you: Even if you have a receipt, stores may still ask for identification to help track serial returners and return fraud.

Review return policies: Know a store’s return policy before attempting a return. Make sure you fully understand what is required for a return or exchange, and if you have questions, call the store directly to ask about your specific situation. For items bought online, a return shipping fee may apply. Sometimes merchandise can be returned to a store instead of through the mail.