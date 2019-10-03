Better Business Bureau to host free paper shredding event Saturday

The Better Business Bureau and the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources are planning an event known as “Shred Day Erie.” It’s scheduled to take place Saturday, October 5th from 10:00am until noon at the Erie Intermodal Center, this according to a news release from the BBB.

Residents and small businesses are encouraged to attend the October 5th event and take a key step in protecting your identity by shredding and properly disposing of sensitive documents.

Staff from the BBB will be on hand to guide cars through a moving line as well as offload disposable items. They will be shredded on the spot.

Free goodie bags containing educational advice and tips for identity theft protection will also be distributed to each vehicle.

For more information about the event taking place on Saturday, check out https://www.bbb.org/article/events/18264-shred-day-erie