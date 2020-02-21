Better Business Bureau warns of scams as Builders Association Home Show begins

As the Builders Association Home Show begins, the Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers and those looking to improve their homes to do their homework before making a commitment.
Warren King, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania, says that home improvement projects can be the most significant investment of the year.
“It’s important for consumers to do proper research before hiring a contractor and know what’s required of home improvement companies according to Pennsylvania law.” King said.
The Better Business Bureau is offering these tips when looking to hire a home improvement contractor and when attending a home show.
- Familiarize yourself with the event layout– Visit the website in advance and locate all the appealing vendors. They also recommend checking for discounts and coupons being offered .
- Be prepared– Develop a list of questions for potential contractors so you don’t overlook something. The goal is to recognize and keep to your budget while maintaining clear goals to avoid being pressured
- Comparison Shop– Collect information, marketing materials and ask questions. The BBB recommends a clear understanding of company policies and warranties. They recommend creating a separate e-mail address specifically for show correspondence.
- Confirm registration– Before hiring a contractor, the BBB recommends looking to see whether or not they are properly registered with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
- Avoid paying in full– BBB recommends limiting a deposit to no more than one-third of the total cost of the project and to also set up a schedule of payments based on the job’s overall progress.
- Recognize your rights– Under the Federal Trade Commission’s Cooling-Off Rule, contracts for goods or services in excess of $130 that are entered into at a seller’s temporary location, can be canceled within three business days following the date of the contract. By law, the seller must tell you about your right to cancel at the time of sale. The seller also must give you two copies of a cancellation form (one to keep and one to send if you decide to cancel).