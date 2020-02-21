Better Business Bureau warns of scams as Builders Association Home Show begins

As the Builders Association Home Show begins, the Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers and those looking to improve their homes to do their homework before making a commitment.

Warren King, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania, says that home improvement projects can be the most significant investment of the year.

“It’s important for consumers to do proper research before hiring a contractor and know what’s required of home improvement companies according to Pennsylvania law.” King said.

The Better Business Bureau is offering these tips when looking to hire a home improvement contractor and when attending a home show.