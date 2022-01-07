Betty White Challenge: Local animal shelters already seeing hundreds of dollars in donations

The Betty White Challenge is affecting animal shelters nationwide and right here in Erie.

The challenge is in honor of the beloved actress and aims to continue her legacy of helping animals in need.

Ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17th, everyone is encouraged to donate at least $5 to an animal shelter of their choice.

At the ANNA Shelter and Erie Humane Society, hundreds of dollars have been donated since the challenge began.

“Especially somebody like Betty White who part of her legacy was animals and shelter animals in specific. So it is really cool to see that that’s carrying on and I’m sure she would be more than honored to know that that’s something that people were doing,” said Ruth Thompson, founder, ANNA Shelter.

“Our goal is to have 99 donors by the 17th, which is her birthday, to memorialize her life of 99 years. And so we’re looking for any donation, whether it’s $5 or if it’s $1,” said Nicole Leone, executive director, Erie Humane Society.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

With the success of the challenge so far, Leone hopes to make this an annual fundraiser at the Erie Humane Society.