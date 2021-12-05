Bianchi Honda collects over 800 toys during Toys For Tots toy drive

One local car dealership is also giving back to the community.

Bianchi Honda on Peach Street collected toys on December 4th for Toys For Tots.

Every toy that was donated was also matched by the owner Jason Porreco.

The amount of toys they received was overwhelming as over 800 toys were donated.

“This is the first year we have done this. We participated as fast as we could. We are going to keep doing this for years going forward. The overwhelming response has blown us all away,” said Eric Amann, Bianchi Honda General Manager.

The car dealership also matched a $2,500 donation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists