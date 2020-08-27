Bicentennial Park Boat Launch in Meadville to close temporarily for reconstruction

The City of Meadville has announced that the Kenneth A. Beers Bicentennial Park Boat Launch will close temporarily for reconstruction.

Construction on the boat launch is scheduled to begin Monday, August 31st and will last for two to three days, depending on the weather.

The project includes the complete removal of the existing concrete and paver launch and pouring of a textured concrete ramp from the end of the existing asphalt driveway to the water, as well as, placement of large rip-rap rocks to prevent erosion along the sides of the launch.

The new launch will also be oriented slightly downstream to reduce the amount of sediment and mud that is deposited on the launch during high-water events.

Konzel Construction of Erie will be in charge of the construction work. The $65,000 project is being primarily funded with a Greenways Block Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and a grant from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Canoe Access Development Fund.

Signs have been posted at the Joe Cat and Saegertown boat launches located upstream and the Wilson Chutes launch located downstream informing boaters of the upcoming closure.