Bicentennial Tower celebrates 25th anniversary of the expansion of Erie’s Bayfront

It’s the 25th anniversary of an iconic Erie landmark, celebrating the Bicentennial Tower and the expansion of Erie’s Bayfront.

Here is more about how the Bayfront has developed in the last 25 years.

Many Erie residents and tourists said that now there is a lot of things to do at the Bayfront.

Many of these residents remember what the Bayfront was like before the tower more than 30 years ago.

Twenty five years ago the Bicentennial Tower was dedicated on October 19th, 1996.

The tower was built to signify 200 years since the City of Erie was established.

“Before it was shipyards. The tower started it all,” said Christine Temple, Director of Communications for VisitErie.

Temple said that in addition to the tower, there are more attractions including the Victorian Princess, Scallywags, and many restaurants.

“It made the Bayfront district more of a showcase and the towers an iconic symbol of Erie,” said Temple.

One couple celebrated their anniversary said that they visit Erie every few years, and they are impressed with the improvements to the Bayfront.

“We had no idea it was so nice now. The last time we were down here there wasn’t a lot because it was such a long time ago, but right now you have a very beautiful waterfront area,” said Helena Fish and Dennis Fish, Visiting the Bayfront.

One Erie resident sad that she makes an effort to spend time with her family down at the Bayfront.

“I try to come down as much as I can with him. He loves coming down here feeding the ducks. To me it’s home,” said Heather Lucien, Erie Resident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists