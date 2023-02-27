One local organization had a special way of bringing awareness to a disorder that affects 30 million Americans.

On Monday at dusk, Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing was lite green and blue to indicate the start of National Eating Disorder Week.

“A lot of people are very very happy that we are finally able to do this to show some support for a community that has really been overlooked for a long time,” said Mary Machuga, White Pine Center executive director.

“I think just the importance of seeing the tower lit up shows people that they are not alone in all of this and there are people that understand and there are people that want to help,” said Molly Zemla, White Pine Center.

Members of the White Pine Center, which is an organization that helps people with eating disorders, gathered in solidarity to show support for those struggling with the disorder and in the memory of those who died.

“There are a lot of people that misunderstand that eating disorders are a serious mental health issue. They are not a lifestyle choice, and they are very deadly,” Machuga added.

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health diagnosis, other than opioid abuse.

There are approximately 30 million Americans currently struggling with an eating disorder, and there are expected to be six million new cases this year. These disorders include anorexia nervosa and bulimia.

The Bicentennial Tower is one of five landmarks in the state to be lit up this week.