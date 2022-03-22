Gas prices and warming temperatures are pushing more Erie residents towards buying bicycles.

Here is what local outdoor stores are seeing.

Bikes are in high demand for Erie residents as gas prices continue to soar. Warmer weather is also right around the corner.

“First day in March that it’s over 50, 60 degrees, it’s game on. I’ve been doing this for over 40 years so it never fails. March 1st the first 50, 60 degree day it’s mayhem,” said Peter McMaster, President of Competitive Gear.

Owners of local stores are seeing inventory decline as the demand for bikes continues to increase.

“There’s a huge shortage of bicycles. Huge. It’s a 400 to 800 day lead time from ordering a bike to getting a bicycle,” said McMaster.

Residents are seeking commuter bikes amid continuous gas price increase.

This act of saving money also benefits people in other aspects.

“It’s easy to say hey I want to save some money so I’m going to get a bike and save some gas, but when you couple that with that it’s better for your health. It’s better for your mental health, for your physical health. It’s kind of a no brainer,” said Nate Latimer, Owner of 814 Outdoor Sports.

Bikes of all kinds are increasing in popularity including e-bikes that give you an assist while pedaling.

“As it got nice out and combination with the gas prices going up, people are starting to look towards e-bikes too. Our e-bike sales have really progressed in the last year as well,” said Latimer.

Local stores will help customers find the perfect bike for them whether you’re a novice or beginner.

“It’s kids on up to what have you. So there’s no predictable customer base right now. It’s whoever walks in the doors looking for a bike and luckily we have them,” said McMaster.