Bicyclist critically injured in possible hit and run in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police need your help to locate the driver of a tractor trailer that might have fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist last night.

The crash happened on Route 6 just West of Scotts Crossing Road in Columbus Township, Warren County.

According to State Police, Robert Noble Hill was riding his bicycle Eastbound when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

A nearby driver saw the tractor trailer swerve abruptly. State Police are currently searching for the tractor trailer.

Little is known about the truck other than it has silver rear doors. Hill is currently in critical condition.