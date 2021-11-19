Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car in Millcreek Township

One person is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Millcreek Township.

The incident happening near the intersection of Peach Street and Kuntz Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to a firefighter on scene, a man on a motorized bike was hit by a car and skidded underneath a nearby pickup truck.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

