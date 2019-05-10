Bicyclist prepare for Bike Week

Many people across the nation will be ditching their cars and biking to work next week as part of a national initiative.

Bike to Work Week will officially begin on Monday and will end on May 19th. The initiative is aimed at promoting bicycling as an option for commuting to work.

Organizers from Lake Erie Cyclefest gathered at the County Courthouse today to promote Bike Week and discuss Cyclefest activities.

President of WQLN Tom New says, “Bike to Work Week is an event planned by the American Bicyclists League and they rate cities all across the country about how bike friendly they are.”

Lake Erie Cyclefest will return for its third year on August 1st and go through the 4th.