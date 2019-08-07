Bicyclist struck and killed on West 12 Street

An early morning accident in Millcreek left one man dead.

A male was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in the 3000 block of West 12 Street around 2 a.m.

According to Millcreek Police, the bicyclist was transported to UPMC Hamot by Millcreek Paramedic Services for treatment of severe injuries. The male was pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the victim has not been released, but is pending family notification.

Police took the driver of a Toyota Camry sedan, Andrew Christiansen, 28, into custody at the scene. No word yet if Christiansen will be charged.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with information can call Millcreek Police Department at 833-7777.