A bicyclist was struck by a car while riding along a busy road in Erie overnight.

First responders were called to an accident involving a car and a bicyclist just after 12:15 a.m. this morning.

According to reports from the scene, a woman was pulling into her driveway in the 1000 block of West 38th Street when she struck a 23-year-old man riding his bike on the side of the road.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor leg injuries. Police are investigating.