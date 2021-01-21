Biden nominates Pa. native to co-chair Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Biden may be the most famous person from Pennsylvania in the White House, but he is not alone.

Biden named Maria Zuber to become co-chair of his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Zuber is from Summit Hill in Carbon County, Pa.

She works for NASA and is the Vice President of Research at MIT. Zuber has also served under the past three presidents.

“I am thrilled with the challenge and opportunity to work together with the scientific leadership of this administration to restore trust in science and pursue breakthroughs that benefit all people,” Zuber said.

Along with resolving the COVID pandemic, Zuber says Biden’s Clean Energy Policy hits close to home. Both of her grandfathers passed away from black lung disease after working for decades in the coal mines.