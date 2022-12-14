President Biden signed new federal protections for same-sex marriage on Tuesday.

Biden said the Respect for Marriage Act requires same-sex and interracial marriage must be recognized as legal in every state. It also mandates that states honor the validity of out-of-state marriage licenses.

Local gay rights advocate Mike Mahler said the new law is a step in the right direction.

“It’s very important…Now that we have won marriage equality, it’s very re-assuring that oh okay we can’t have a capricious Supreme Court come along and try to undo that,” said Mike Mahler, editor, Erie Gay News.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new law would also officially void the Defense of Marriage Act, which says marriage is between a man and a woman.