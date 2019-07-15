Bids for the renovation of the Warner Theatre have come in at 10 million dollars over budget

The bids for the final work on the renovation of the Warner Theatre have come in, 10 million dollars over budget.

The final work is in 14 separate bid packages that will add depth to the stage, new practice space, as well as upgrades to audio and rigging systems.

First, the question of why the bids were so high.

“We have some ideas as to why, but it comes as a complete shock that the numbers should trend 65 percent higher than we would have thought,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director of Erie Events.

The most likely scenario now is for the authority board to reject the current bids, make some changes, and try again.