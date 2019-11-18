Big announcement coming from ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum Thursday

A big announcement is coming from the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum this week.

The popular museum for kids in downtown Erie has been contemplating for two years possibly leaving their long time home and moving to a larger space.

On Thursday, the museum plans to announce where it has decided to go or perhaps the museum may announce how they will possibly renovate and stay where they’re at on French Street.

Over the last 6 years, the children’s museum has had a 100% increase in admissions and a 400% increase in membership.