Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner held to honor volunteers

It was an opportunity to say thank you to those mentoring in our community.

Last night was the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. Over 100 people were in attendance.

The dinner was a way to say thank you to the businesses that sponsor the organization, and also a way to appreciate those who donate their time to mentor kids.

Organizers tell us that all it takes is one person to make a big impact on a child’s life.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters as a national model has shown that by one caring adult mentoring a child, it can change the long term trajectory and open up doors, so they can go on to be much more successful contributing members of our community,” said Greg Loop, Family Services of NWPA.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program has been in the Erie area for more than 30 years.