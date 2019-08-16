Big Brothers, Big Sisters holds volunteer appreciation dinner

It was an opportunity tonight to say thank you to those mentoring in our community.

Tonight was the annual Big Brothers, Big Sisters volunteer appreciation dinner. Over one hundred were in attendance at the Scottish Rite of Erie and tonight’s dinner was a way to say thank you to the businesses that sponsor the organization, but also a way to appreciate those who donate their time to mentor kids.

Organizers tell us that all it takes is one person to make a big impact on a child’s life.

“Big Brothers, Big Sisters as a national model has shown that by one caring adult mentoring a child, it can change the long term trajectory and open up doors so that they can go on to become much more successful contributing members of our community.” said Greg Loop, the president and CEO of Family Services of NWPA.

The Big Brothers, Big Sisters program has been in the Erie area for over 30 years.