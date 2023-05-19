One local organization has a fun way of raising money for an important cause.

Friday was the final night of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Family Services “Bowl for Kids Sake” at Greengarden Lanes on West 38th Street.

It’s their biggest fundraising event of the year. The money raised helps for their events and activities throughout the year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters funds mentor programs for children in the community.

“Big brothers and Big Sisters is fully funded through donations and grant money so we rely on donations and sponsorships in order to continue our program,” said Heather Filson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Family Services.

Their goal is to raise over $100,000.