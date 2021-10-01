Big changes are coming to ErieBank Sports Park after being sold to new owners

ErieBank Sports Park is undergoing some big changes under new ownership.

Formerly Family First Sports Park, now ErieBank Sports Park, has two new owners after the property went up for sale.

The sports park will be split into two different business ventures.

One area of the park will be called Erie Sports Center. Two owners purchased about 30 acres of land including the former fun zone, numerous soccer fields and a sports dome that they are converting into multiple indoor soccer fields.

The president of the non-profit formerly responsible for the facility says park operations had about a $10 million impact on the region in 2020.

“The new owners are going to be in a really good spot to be able to pick up and run with that and I’ve gotten nothing but kind words and thoughts that have sort of surrounded this transition. We’re very happy, we’re very proud,” said Robert Catalde, president, Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training.

