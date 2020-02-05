Big changes coming to Erie’s Shriners Hospitals for Children

Big changes are coming to Erie’s Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The changes will increase the services offered for some programs, but will also move surgeries out of the hospital.

According to a news release from Shriners administrator Mary Jane Antoon, the result will be more kids being able to access services in more places.

Changes also include hiring a new full time physical medicine and rehab doctor, as well as, expanding speech therapy and pediatric rehab.

Shriner’s also plans on developing relationships with the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh and also Shriner’s Hospital in Philadelphia in order to move all surgery cases out of town.

Changes are expected to be in place by the end of 2020.