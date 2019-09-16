1  of  2
Big Green Screen at TREC to undergo seasonal schedule change

The Big Green Screen Theatre, which is located in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, will be operating on a modified schedule to implement theatre enhancements, overall cleaning and routine maintenance and future operational changes, this according to a news release.

The theatre will remain operating on a modified schedule up to and including September 26th and will be closed starting Friday, September 27th on a temporary basis.

The movies that will remain showing in the Big Green Screen Theatre until September 26th will include

  • Turtle Odyssey
  • Mysteries of the Great Lakes
  • Backyard Wilderness
  • Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation

If you have any questions regarding these changes, you can call the park office at 814-833-7424 from 9:00am until 4:00pm, Monday through Friday

