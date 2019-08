The roundabout at the Big I intersection, the intersection with Route 322, Route 19, Route 6, and Route 98, has partially reopened for some traffic.

Route 98 North is open to traffic. Route 98 South is open to Sheetz.

Route 19 South is open for roundabout traffic coming from 322 Eastbound. Route 19 South is currently not open for traffic heading westbound on 322.

Lanes will continue to open as work continues on the roundabout that is expected to be fully finished by late October.