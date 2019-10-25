Big I Roundabout now open to traffic in all directions

All lanes of the Big I Roundabout in Crawford County are now open to traffic.

The multi-lane roundabout, located at the intersections of Route 6, 322, 19, and 98, is now open to traffic in all directions.

PennDOT reminds motorists that when approaching the roundabout, they must yield to traffic already in the circle. Drivers should not stop inside the roundabout and must use their turn signals when preparing to exit the roundabout.

The roundabout project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection. It includes upgrades to drainage, highway lighting and signs, as well as new sidewalks and curb ramps, all within the footprint of the former signalized intersection.

PennDOT says motorists may encounter temporary lanes restrictions as work continues at the location. Those restrictions will only be in place during daytime hours as work requires.

Watch below for an instructional video on how to navigate the multi-lane roundabout.