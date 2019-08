There’s good news to report for Crawford County drivers as a long awaited roundabout is set to reopen, at least partially.

PennDOT announced that Route 98 will reopen as work continues on the massive dual lane roundabout called the Big I. That intersection connects Route 98 to Routes 322, Route 6, and Route 19.

The partial reopening will make the roundabout one lane only so construction can continue.

Route 98 will reopen and the detour sign will be removed Thursday evening.