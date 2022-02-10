A local developer has big plans underway for downtown Erie.

Pete Zaphiris has already completed two projects, including the conversion of the former General Tire building into LIFE Northwestern PA.

He is currently converting the former Citizens Bank building on State Street. It will become the new corporate headquarters for Great Lakes Insurance.

He says heavy construction will kick off within the next month and should be complete by the end of the year.

“It’s our third project on this little strip here. We’re trying to be a catalyst in the neighborhood to reinvigorate this part of the area, similar to EDDC downtown,” said Pete Zaphiris, developer.

Once that project is complete, he will start converting the former Metropolitan building into apartments and offices.