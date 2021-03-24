Big ships begin to leave their winter dockings, marking the beginning of spring

It’s a sure sign of spring as the big ships leave their winter dockings and head out to the open water of Lake Erie.

The 1,000 foot Mesabi Miner is the latest ship to get back to work after docking for “safe port” and repairs over the winter months.

Executives with Don Jon Shipbuilding say they didn’t know how the pandemic would affect business this year.

“We were expecting to have I guess a less successful year with less work being turned on, but the owners recognized that there’s a rebound coming and it was actually one of our more productive years as far as scope of work,” said Rick Hammer, general manager, Don Jon Shipbuilding.

The last of the big ships should be out of Erie by next week.