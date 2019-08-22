Bike Night held at Niagara Village Retirement Community

Dozens of bikers made their way off the street and into a retirement home’s parking lot.

Niagara Village Retirement Community held a Bike Night for their residents. Bikers made the stop and enjoyed music, food, and time with residents.

The retirement home connected with a resident’s family member to make this event happen. Organizers said the residents are in favor of the event.

“They are loving it. This is something that could be out of their element, something they may not have experienced. We enjoy being able to bring it to their community and let them experience something new,” said Jessica Gaton, Assistant General Manager.

There were close to 40 bikes on display at last nights event.