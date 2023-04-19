A representative of Bike Erie is reacting to the proposed Greengarden Bikeway Project plans as homeowners in the area continue voicing their concerns on the project.

Homeowners on Greengarden said the proposed bike plan would disrupt the use of parking for everyday use and bigger events.

After a recent survey for the proposed bikeway path in Greengarden closed on March 31. Some residents in the area are continuing to voice their concerns of bringing a bike path to the Greengarden community.

“We just don’t want our parking taken and that seems to be the problem,” said Martin Decoursey, Greengarden resident.

The treasurer of Bike Erie said he understands the concerns of residents but said the bike path would be a valuable aspect to the overall bike network in Erie as it would provide easy access for all.

“Along the loop there’s a bunch of schools, a bunch of parks, a bunch of civic amenities, the health institutions Hamot, VA hospital there’s so much along that route that we want them to be connected by non-vehicular mobility,” said Adam Trott, treasurer of Bike Erie.

“You could essentially have a student at Grover Cleveland School get on their bicycle and go down to Frontier Park in a bike lane, the whole point of the bike lanes are to liberate people to be able to get around safely and you don’t need a car,” Trott explained.

One resident said the proposed bikeway project would complicate her home improvement plans.

“Our driveway needs done this year and it’s going to be a two-week project, so for two weeks where do you think we can go? There really isn’t a lot of area around here for us to go,” said Mary Reitinger, Greengarden resident.

Decoursey said the removal of neighborhood parking would also impact bigger events.

“We have the Greengarden Association Block Sale that’s big and then we have a chili cook off, believe it or not, we didn’t have one last year but we had one for the four years before that and just people have parties and stuff and we use the parking,” Decoursey went on to say.

Decoursey said anyone that lives on Greengarden does not have anything against bike paths, they just do not want their parking taken away.