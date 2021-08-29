Bike rally hosted in Gravel Pit Park to honor men and women in the fire, military, and police departments

A bike rally was hosted on Sunday in Gravel Pit Park in North East to honor people in the community.

The Back the Red, Green, and Blue Rally is to honor the men and women in the fire, military, and police departments.

More than 200 people participated in the bike rally driving for an hour around North East.

The registration to ride is $10 per vehicle and almost $800 was raised.

“This is a celebration of the men and women throughout our country of armed forces, police, fire, first responders, may God bless them and this is the celebration,” said Lou Aliota, Co-Organizer.

All proceeds from this event will be split between volunteer fire departments, Erie PAL Program, and Veterans Miracle Network.

