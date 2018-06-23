Bike Runs Become Popular For Fundraising in Erie

Bike runs have been becoming popular for fundraising families nad organizations in our community. The benefit Renee's Ride at The Harley Davidson Shop was focusing on helping a Fairview family who had lost their mother and grandmother in a brutal murder.

The family would like to be kept anonymous. The funds collected from Renee's ride will go to the family and the Crime Victims Center Of Erie. The 11th annual memorial ride for Michael Crotty was held at the Lawrence Fire Department at noon. Ten years ago Crotty passed away on the fire ground in Harbor Creek. They were expecting about 200 bikers and 60 cars.

Despite the unpredictable weather both fundraisers were able to pull through.