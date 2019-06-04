Bikers discuss concerns regarding roar on the shore

The non-profit organization “Fallen Riders” talked about issues regarding this year’s roar on the shore at the Wesleyville American Legion.

This year their biggest concern is traffic and obeying laws. Another concern is people drinking and getting on their motorcycles. The group said the route of roar on the shore might not be as long as it has been in the past but nothing is confirmed yet. “The last four years we’ve tried to keep it pretty close to the same so that people could learn to follow us,” said board member Mark Clausen.

The fallen riders memorial run will start at Penn State Behrend on Wednesday July 17th.