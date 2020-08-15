Bikers gather for the 11th annual Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse Poker Run

A poker run for a cause has riders advocating against child abuse.

Today marks the 11th annual Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse Poker Run. Around 100 bikers gathered outside Staganelli’s Italian Food for registration for a 90 mile ride around Erie County.

“We are swamped so I think a lot of people are actually really supporting us. Erie community has been the biker community and has been very supportive of RAACA,” said Chad Zaczyk from Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse.

RAACA, Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse, raises funds for the victims lounge, the Erie County Bikers Christmas Toy Drive and to build An Angel Gone Too Soon Memorial Wall.

“For all the children in the state of Pennsylvania that were taken from neglect and abuse, their name is gonna be put on the wall to honor them,” said Zaczyk.

One biker said that she returns to the ride against child abuse every year to support a good cause as well as to spend time with the local biking community.

“These guys have done a lot for children in the past several years and were so happy to be here to support that. It’s so nice to see everybody and support these great causes,” said Theresa Malmgren, President of Chrome Angels.

Another attendee said that this is his sixth year at the poker run. The attendee added that he is glad he could still contribute to the cause.

“I’m glad they did this year even with all the virus. I’m glad they did it and it’s a really good cause and I support it every year,” said Ed Hrischo, Event Attendee.

The poker run concluded with a celebration at the American Legion in Fairview.