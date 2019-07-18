Bikers react to new location of Roar on the Shore

With Roar on the Shore now in its second day, reaction to the new location is mixed among bikers.

The event is normally held in downtown Erie, however, now the event has moved to it’s new location, the Lake Erie Speedway.

Many bikers said they are not sure about the new venue. Debbie Evans said she has been attending Roar on the Shore for three years now and likes it better when the event was held in downtown Erie.

“There was more shade, a lot more room to walk around, and there were better places to watch the concert,” said Debbie Evans, event attendant for past three years.

Bikers said they like that more vendors have been added.