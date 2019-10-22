Bill allowing Sunday hunting moves to House for vote

Pennsylvania is now one step closer to Sunday hunting for residents in the Commonwealth. This comes after the Senate Game and Fisheries committee approved a bill that would lift an existing prohibition.

Senate Bill 147 would authorize the Pennsylvania Game Commission to decide whether to allow hunting on Sunday. The Bill now goes to the House for a vote.

Representative Bob Merski, who serves on the committee, issued a statement saying in part.

“With life as busy as it is, Sunday is sometimes the only free day to get out and enjoy nature. Today’s action would give Pennsylvanians a much-deserved chance to enjoy the sport they love.”