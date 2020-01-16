Breaking News
Bill passed by state House would make calling behind the wheel illegal; bill moves to state Senate

Local News
A bill passed by the state House is aimed at forcing you to put down the phone when you are behind the wheel.

By a 120 to 74 vote, the bill expands Pennsylvania’s current ban on texting and driving to include calling as well, however, it would be a secondary offense.

That means police cannot stop you for that violation. They can, however, cite you if you have been stopped for something else.

Critics call this a step backwards, because texting behind the wheel would no longer be a primary offense.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

