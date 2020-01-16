Bill passed by the Pa. House would make calling behind the wheel illegal

A bill passed by the State House aims at forcing you to put down the phone when you are behind the wheel.

By a 120 to 74 vote, the bill expands Pennsylvania’s current ban on texting and driving to include calling as well. However, it would be a secondary offense meaning police can’t stop you for that violation.

The police can cite you if you have been stopped for something else. Critics call this a step backwards because texting behind the wheel would no longer be a primary offense.

This bill now goes to the state Senate

