Bill to rename local road after the late John Pulice moves to Senate

A local highway is one step closer to being named after the late John Pulice.

House Bill 874 passed the state House unanimously to honor Pulice.

The bill would designate the section of Grandview Blvd from Pittsburgh Ave to Zuck Rd as the John A. Pulice Memorial Highway.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro introduced the bill, saying he hopes this will bring comfort to the family.

Pulice died last October. He served in the Navy and as a member of the Millcreek School Board, among other positions in the community.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.