Billboards around Pittsburgh hint about possible Rolling Stones concert

TribLIVE—Billboards going up around Pittsburgh seem to confirm the Rolling Stones are returning to Pittsburgh this summer.

On Monday, at least 10 digital billboards with lyrics from Stones songs and the tongue-and-lips logo popped up around town.

A fan website It’s Only Rock’n Roll says North American tour dates are expected to be announced this week. The cities rumored to be on the list include Pittsburgh.

JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP | TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Nick Sero, corporate communications manager for Heinz Field on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, declined comment. However, Heinz Field got in on the fun Monday by placing the Rolling Stones logo on its scoreboard. It could be seen from outside the stadium.

If the rumors are true, the Stones would be making their first stop in Pittsburgh in five years.