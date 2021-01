If you open a door to your childhood, you may find a favorite stuffed animal you couldn't sleep without or a favorite shirt you would wear to school five days in a row. Or if you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s you may have a book or two or five, filled with sports trading cards.

At the time, anybody who would give kids trading cards would reveal a prophecy that made every kid dream of greatness: "Take good care of these cards. They will be worth a lot of money someday."