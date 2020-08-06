Bills CB Tre’Davious White will play in 2020

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers’ Diontae Johnson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. A person with knowledge of the Bills’ decision tells The Associated Press the team has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – And exhale Bills Mafia.

The Bills will have their best player this year as cornerback Tre’Davious White has decided to play in 2020, first reported by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

No other Bills opted out or were put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list according to the NFL transaction wire.

This comes after White said Wednesday on a zoom call with reporters he was still “undecided” if he was going to play this year. It came down to the wire but ultimately he decided to go on with the season.

“I’m still undecided, I’ve got until tomorrow but I just wanted to come in and kind of see how it was going to go, how the season was going to go as far as moving around in the locker room and how the day-to-day operation,” Tre’Davious White said on a zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

He also blasted critics for pondering the decision.

Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now? — Tre'Davious White (@TakeAwayTre_) August 6, 2020

You can tell everything White does is in the best interest of his family and that is why he was so torn about this decision.

“I was talking to my lady and just seeing what would be the best decision for my kids and that playing a part in it. Them being up here and not being able to come to the games and move around and my kids being able to go to school and just being away from my family for such a long time and not being able to do anything. We’re just kind of taking it down to the last day so we’re going to decide from there. So I’m still undecided honestly,” White explained on Wednesday.

#Bills CB Tre'Davious White says he might not play this season. He's still "undecided" as to whether or not he'll opt-out this season. He said he wanted to see what the safety protocols were like at the facility before making a decision. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ejBtaNrW1m — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 5, 2020

Losing White would have been a huge blow to the Bills defense. He ended last season tied for the most interceptions in the league with six and has been a huge reason the Bills defense has been a top three unit the past two seasons.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines are the two Bills players to opt-out this season.

But this shows just how difficult this decision is on players and makes you remember they are real people with real families. White has a family and two little kids at home to think about.

"At the end of the day, no matter what my family is gonna come first." #Bills CB Tre'Davious White is very torn about whether to play this season or opt-out because of possibly putting his family at risk (he has two little kids at home). @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/CSRHb2Fq9V — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 5, 2020

White also mentioned he didn’t travel to Virginia when defensive players got together for workouts because he didn’t want to go through the airport and risk contracting the virus and then bring it back to his family.