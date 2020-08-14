Bills contract extentions: Brandon Beane, you’re up

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addresses the media during an NFL football news conference in Orchard Park, N.Y. There’s no secret to the Buffalo Bills being in the market for a quarterback. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Finally there is long-term stability with the Buffalo Bills, something this franchise hasn’t had in decade as they signed head coach Sean McDermott to a four-year contract extension. That’s added on to the two years he already had on his previous deal to lock in him for the next six years, through the 2025 season.

McDermott is the first Bills head coach to sign a contract extension since Dick Jauron in 2009. This is also McDermott’s fourth season as Bills head coach. The last guy to last that long was Marvy Levy.

So yeah, this is a big deal.

But that success wouldn’t have been possible without the other half of this duo, general manager Brandon Beane. Like McDermott, Beane also signed a five-year deal in 2017.

Now we’re on Beane Watch. It’s only a matter of time before the Bills sign Beane to a contract extension, and they should do so soon.

“That’s a decision for Terry and Kim and I respect that but my view on Brandon hasn’t changed since the day we first met. When I was around him in Carolina he always had a great way about him in particular with people skills and then a great balance of the business and the operation and then also blending the football side. That’s unique around the league I think for most GMs to have that experience on the business side of the football end of things,” McDermott said on a zoom call with reporters.

Beane and McDermott came in and their first year with the Bills ended a 17-year playoff drought and led Buffalo to the postseason two out of the past three years.

“You know I really can’t envision myself working with anybody else but Brandon moving forward,” McDermott said.

The two also completely changed the culture of Buffalo. Players want to sign with the Bills and the perception of the team has drastically changed in the three years “McBeane” has been with the organization.

When talking to cornerback Josh Norman who signed with the Bills in free agency, I asked him how that perception has changed and he said it’s like “night and day”.

McDermott said one of the things he’s most proud of in his time here so far is the respect the Bills have gained throughout the league and that’s because of what McDermott and Beane have built.

“For coaches it’s one thing to be a good coach and develop players but if you’re not being fed good players it’s almost like drinking from a dry hose and that’s a hard thing to sustain over the course of time so being fed good players, being fed players that match what we’re looking for, Brandon has done a phenomenal job,” McDermott explained.

But that didn’t come with some growing pains and as McDermott called them “unpopular decisions” in the beginning. Beane wasted no time cleaning up the Bills cap situation and parting with unfavorable contracts. Beane traded high-profile players like Sammy Watkins and Marcell Dareus, moves that some looked at as “tanking” moves.

Instead it did just the opposite. The Bills now have just over $1.5 million in dead cap space against their salary cap for the second-lowest in the league.

This pair needs to stay together to ensure this long-term vision stays on track. And I’d imagine it shouldn’t be long before we see the Bills lock in Beane as well.

“I can’t envision myself working with any other GM,” McDermott repeated.

And I’m sure neither can the Pegulas.