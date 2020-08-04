Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds ready to take his leadership to the next level

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds lines up for a play against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This year player driven leadership is more important now than ever to make sure guys are making the right decisions in order to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One of those players the Bills will rely on once again is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Since his rookie season, he’s taken steps as a leader and become more vocal in that aspect. We saw that when Kyle Williams “passed the torch” to Edmunds by having him lead defensive meetings before he retired.

Now heading into year three, Edmunds is ready to take his leadership to the next level.

“I’m just trying to be the best leader out there that I can be, just having those guys knowing they can trust me out there and just leading the defense,” Edmunds said on a zoom call with reporters.

Edmunds says part of being a good leader is leading by example.

“Somebody that’s not just saying it but that’s really about it, that’s about doing the right things, knowing that guys can trust them just having that demeanor about themselves that guys want to follow,” Edmunds explained.

The Bills lost strong leadership over the past few years when guys like Williams, Eric Wood and most recently, Lorezno Alexander retired. But now it’s time for the younger players like Edmunds to continue to fill that role.



“I think I gotta just be open ears, listen to all the things that I need to do to get better whether it’s from the coaches or the players and going from there I think a lot of times being a great leader sometimes you gotta be open to people saying things that you gotta do to get better. You gotta be open to constructive criticism and I’m all ears,” Edmunds said.