Bills will not opt out of current lease, confirms Erie County executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will not opt out of the franchise’s current lease in Orchard Park, the Erie County executive confirmed Friday on Twitter.
The Bills had a one-time opt-out clause for the stadium lease that they would have had to sign by the end of February.
New Era Field was completed in 1973 and has gone through several renovations. The franchise’s current 10-year lease runs through the 2022 NFL season.
Earlier in the week, Pegula Sports and Entertainment released this statement:
Our privately funded stadium study with CAA/ICON is complete and we’re working internally to determine the next steps regarding any future plans for the home of the Buffalo Bills.PS&E statement