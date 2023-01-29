Hope on Horseback held a fundraiser today supporting all of the work that they do.

They met this afternoon at the JPT Foundation Center for bingo, raising money to help care for the herd.

The Executive Director of the non-profit said that this time of the year is difficult financially, and events like this help them to stay afloat.

“We don’t have classes in January and February because it’s just too cold for people. So, this is an opportunity to tie things over, keep the money coming in when we are not getting fees and typical grants and funding. It’s a really important event for us every year. We always have ongoing tasks, I mean horses eat all year,” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director for Hope on Horseback

Drawings took place until 5 P.M. along with a basket raffle.