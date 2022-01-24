Biomat in need of 130 plasma donations to make certain medication

The blood shortage is continuing to affect people all over the nation, but another life saving agent is in need within the community.

Before donating, it is recommended to drink plenty of water, as well as staying fed.

Donating plasma is much like donating blood, except the red blood cells are being returned to your body.

Plasma is used to make medication and helping save lives for people with auto immune disorders.

Biomat needs 130 donations of plasma to make one medication.

