Biomedical research lab opens doors at Penn State Behrend campus

A new $750,000 research lab opened its doors at the AMIC building at Penn State Behrend’s campus.

The Magee-Women’s Research and UPMC Hamot partnered with Penn State Behrend to create the biomedical lab that will be used to study cancer in women. Another study will focus its efforts on women who are pregnant.

“Our students, our faculty members will be working together with other scientists and engineers developing new technologies that will not only improve the lives of women in the community but will also lead new products and devices that we will commercialize.” said Ralph Ford, Chancellor at Penn State Behrend.

Students at Penn State Behrend can access the new lab as soon as tomorrow.

